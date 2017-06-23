Double the luck, twice the fun

Sony and Philips (above) headphones, and the Polaroid car driving recorder.

Sim Lim Square will be giving shoppers chances to win attractive prizes this GSS.

From now until Aug 13, shoppers who spend at least $30 at Singapore's largest electronics and computer centre are entitled to take part in two lucky draw promotions, the Singapore Press Holdings Shop & Win Lucky Draw and the Sim Lim Square GSS Lucky Draw.

There are attractive prizes to be won at the Sim Lim Square GSS Lucky Draw on Aug 14.

Among the prizes to be won are Lenovo Ideapad 100S laptops, a SONY Extra Bass Wireless Headphone, Polaroid car driving recorder, Philips headphones and Sineoji wireless range extenders.

With seven floors of retail outlets, Mr Sean Chow, 25, is spoilt for choice.

The civil engineer, who is an audio and information technolog enthusiast, used to shop frequently at Sim Lim Square when he was living in the Rochor Road area.

He said: "When I was still in university, Sim Lim Square sold many audio and computer products at reasonable prices.

"It still sells those items but now that I live in the east, it is not so convenient to visit Sim Lim Square.

"But now that the GSS is around, there will be great deals in store and I am also ready to buy new products."