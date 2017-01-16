F1 great Moss recovering from chest infection in S'pore hospital

British Formula 1 great Stirling Moss is recovering in hospital in Singapore after the 87-year-old was admitted last month with a serious chest infection, his website said on Saturday.

Widely regarded as the greatest grand prix driver never to win the world championship, Moss was a teammate of the great Argentine five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio at Mercedes.

Moss finished runner-up four years in a row from 1955 and remains the most successful driver not to take the title, with 16 race victories.

He was also the first British driver to win his home grand prix in 1955.

The website (www.stirlingmoss.com) said Moss had been admitted to hospital on Dec 22.

"Because of the severity of the infection, it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished," it said.

"However, his condition continues to improve and his doctors now consider him to be stable.

IN GOOD SPIRITS

"In himself, Sir Stirling is in good spirits and only upset about having missed his Christmas cruise with friends."

Moss announced his retirement from motor racing only in 2011, at the age of 81.

He had been due to race in his own restored 1961 Porsche RS61 in a Legends race at Le Mans that June. He ended his professional career after a bad accident at Goodwood in 1962, but had continued racing historic cars for his own pleasure.

In March 2010, he survived a three-storey plunge down a lift shaft at his London home, breaking both ankles and four bones in his feet.