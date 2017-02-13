How to stand out in a group interview

So you have applied for your dream job.

You get an e-mail with the subject "Interview Invitation". You open it up happily, only to read those dreaded words - Group Interview.

The solo interview can be unnerving, but how do you prepare to survive the group round?

Group interviews are often conducted when there are many applicants for a job that requires group work and public speaking skills. Such interviews require applicants to gather in a single room at the same time.

Employers view this kind of interview setting as an effective method to pick out promising talent. Group interviews are also highly cost efficient.

Here are some tips for applicants to stand out in a group interview:

Dress distinctively

Wear something different to help the interviewer notice and remember you.

Make friends with candidates

This helps you relax and build positive vibes and perhaps get more information about your fellow interviewees.

Be a volunteer

In group interviews, it may be difficult for interviewers to give candidates an equal chance to speak up. Take the initiative by volunteering to answer first.

Involve everyone

Remember that it is not your own interview. Showcase your leadership and interpersonal skills by inviting the most silent participant in the room to share his thoughts and opinions.

Listen closely

In a group interview where everyone is keen to express themselves, it is extremely important for you to listen carefully to what others have to say. While it is important to deliver purposeful statements, don't do it at the expense of ignoring others.

Prepare questions

Research the company before going for the interview. This could give you insights and help you bring up relevant questions to the interviewer for discussion.

Article contributed by TBC HR Consulting (S) Pte Ltd (www.tbchr.com)