Keeping the retail industry alive

A shopper using a smartphone to scan a QR code for GSS 2017.

The Singapore Retailers Association's (SRA) mission is to promote industry development and excellence for the local retail industry.

It does this by championing, promoting and advancing the common needs, interests and aspirations of these retail communities.

The association was founded in 1977, and is a non-profit, independent non-governmental retail trade body in Singapore, wholly funded by the private sector.

It aims to help big and small retailers improve business standards, and build professionalism and productivity through training and sharing of information and best practices.

The SRA also aims to help its members with business development and regionalisation strategies.

It works closely with government agencies and relevant authorities to help address and resolve issues for the well-being of the industry and helps facilitate Singapore's continued growth in the competitive retail environment.

The SRA's vision is to be the thought leader and apex body representing the retail industry, providing members with invaluable resources for their continued business success.

Membership in SRA is open to all retailers as well as retail-related businesses.

The association currently has 300 members.

SRA is also a founding member of the Federation of Asia Pacific Retailers Association, which comprises 17 national associations across the region. All the members are the most authoritative and representative associations for the retail industries of their respective countries.

The SRA promotes its mission statement and vision through a series of events and initiatives.

Through these events, conferences and seminars, training programmes as well as networking opportunities, SRA initiates change and encourages the retail industry to embrace new technological advances and best practices to ensure its continued competitiveness and growth.

One of these events is The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) 2017, an islandwide "sale season" event to boost retail spending.

It is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, with UnionCard as the Official Card for the second year running.

For GSS 2017, the SRA partners Singapore Press Holdings as Campaign Manager and Media Partner.

This year's GSS is also the first to ride on a mobile app.

GOSPREE APP

The GoSpree app was launched by the SRA on June 9, and it is the start of SRA's adoption of the Retail Industry Transformation Map.

It gives retailers, food and beverage operators, attractions and even hotels in Singapore an additional avenue to reach out and extend differentiated offers.

The app aims to drive foot traffic to stores, generate more sales and boost shopper spending by tourists and locals.

SME INITIATIVES

The SRA also helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a series of initiatives, one of which is the SME Talent Programme (STP) for the retail sector, an initiative by SPRING Singapore.

The STP (Internship) supports the SMEs' efforts to provide meaningful internship opportunities for full-time local students. It helps students receive a better understanding of working in SMEs, which will in turn help the SMEs build a talent pool for future recruitment possibilities.

To be eligible for the STP, the SMEs should have at least 30 per cent local shareholding, a group annual turnover of not more than $100 million or a group employment size of fewer than 200 workers.

The SMEs should also offer career opportunities with a clear job description and career progression path.

They should also have sound human resource processes, demonstrate commitment towards talent development and be willing to take part in SPRING Singapore's Human Resource Maturity Diagnostics.

Eligible SMEs will receive up to 70 per cent funding support covering the internship stipend.

For more information on the STP, contact sean@sra.org.sg or xinying@sra.org.sg or call 6334-5223.

ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

The SRA also organises networking events like its annual golf tournament.

This year's SRA 25th Annual Golf Tournament 2017 will be on July 21 at Sembawang Country Club and the tee-off is at 1.30pm.

If you like to get away for fun and sun, and meet like-minded retailers, or take the opportunity to get your company and products noticed at this event, call John Hirst at 6334-5223 or e-mail him at john@sra.org.sg

SINGAPORE RETAIL INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

Another platform for participation and industry sharing for retailers is The Singapore Retail Industry Conference.

It gives participants insights into the retail industry's future, and helps them get access to important resources and discover the latest retailing concepts, strategies and advances.

Themed The Retail Road Map - Transforming The Industry, this year's 26th Annual Conference will be held on Sept 8 at Suntec Convention Centre.

Sponsorship platforms for the conference are now available.

Early-bird registration will open soon, and interested parties can e-mail john@sra.org.sg to request for the programme and registration form.

SRA BALL

The highlight of SRA's event calendar is the SRA Ball, an evening of glamour and entertainment where members and the retail community connect and celebrate the industry's achievements.

It honours deserving retailers with the coveted SRA Retail Awards in various categories such as Best New Entrant of the Year, Best Retail Concept of the Year and Best Retail Event of the Year.

Shopping centres which have made the best efforts in Advertising & Promotions and Centre Management as rated by SRA members are commended and recognised at the Ball.

It is not too late to submit your entries for the SRA Retail Awards 2017.

This year's SRA Ball will be on Sept 29 at Raffles City Convention Centre.

E-mail gilbert@sra.org.sg or visit www.retail.org.sg for details.