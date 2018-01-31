New app Freegood to help users give items away

When spring cleaning this Chinese New Year, do not just dump your unwanted items.

You can give them away on a new app. Launched in December, Freegood allows users to list and give away unwanted items, with photos and a description, for free.

Users can request items. To prevent freeloaders, users can post and read reviews, and check how many items another has taken and given.

Said co-founder Yuvi Bhasin, 45: "Our aim with Freegood is to foster a culture in Singapore where giving and receiving goods is enabled and appreciated, helping the environment and others at the same time."

When Mr Bhasin worked in London from 2010 to 2013, he saw how his neighbours sorted out recyclables from their trash.They would place items they no longer needed outside their homes for others to take.

"It made me realise how much we were wasting in Singapore," he said.

He roped in his brother Sidharth, 38, a media procurement executive, to develop Freegood.

Hundreds of items - from key chains to mattresses - have been snapped up since the app's launch.

Ms Lee Siew Yian, 43, joined Freegood this month and has collected more than 40 books, which will be donated to children in other countries through The Good Exchange, a volunteering platform she co-founded.

"I made three requests for books and received good responses from other users each time," she said.

Freegood is available on the Apple App Store and will be released on Google Play in late February.