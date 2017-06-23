Relax mind, rejuvenate body

The MUJI Aroma Diffuser uses ultrasonic waves to effectively diffuse and disperse a fragrant mist around the room.

Rest and relaxation is the buzzword for MUJI this GSS.

The Japanese store chain's theme for its Singapore outlets is Good Enough Living.

MUJI presents a range of reasonably priced items made from high quality materials designed to give you a good and restful day from the moment you wake up until bedtime.

Mr Calvin Kwong, 25, an undergraduate, likes shopping at MUJI.

He said: "It has a good range of products that are made from quality materials. The prices are also reasonable, so they are good value for money.

"Some of their cushions and bed linen are as soft and comfortable as other highly priced items."

Dr Anita Long, 33, said most of MUJI's products are elegantly designed.

The dentist said: "They are usually compact and easy to carry around, especially if you are travelling. They also have sleek designs that make them nice to have."

MUJI AROMA DIFFUSER

The MUJI Aroma Diffuser uses ultrasonic waves to effectively diffuse and disperse fragrant mist around the room.

The device is flame-free and so you enjoy only the pure, original aromatic scent of the essential oil. All you need to do is set the timer and enjoy the scent.

The diffuser is available in regular and large sizes, which cost $89 and $139 respectively.

Shoppers get a 10 per cent discount until July 19.

ESSENTIAL OILS

MUJI essential oils are made from 100 per cent natural ingredients.

They have a basic scent, are easy to use and can be blended.

The essential oils come in bottles with aluminium caps to protect the oils from vaporising and prematurely losing their scent.

They come in two sizes, 10ml and 30ml. The cost ranges from $13 to $79 per bottle, but you can get a 10 per cent discount until July 19.

INTERIOR FRAGRANCE SETS

Adding fragrance oils to rattan sticks creates an interior fragrance set that can invigorate you after a hard day's work.

MUJI's Interior Fragrance Sets have pleasantly strong fragrance oils that can do the trick.

Just insert the rattan sticks into the fragrance oils to release the scent into the room. If you want a stronger scent, use more sticks.

The rattan sticks cost $5.90, interior fragrance oil from $16-$36 and interior fragrance set from $29-$49, but you can get a 10 per cent discount from now until July 19.

AROMATIC CANDLES

If that is still not strong enough, MUJI's range of aromatic candles will be able to boost the fragrance.

MUJI BEADS CUSHION

We all know the importance of a good and restful sleep, and the cushions, bed linen and mattresses play a part in ensuring this.

The MUJI Beads Cushion fits the contours of your body to give you ample body support for an optimally relaxed sleep.

The Beads Cushion, which sells more than 300,000 units yearly around the world, is filled with micro-particle beads that fit the body snugly.

The cushion's cover comprises stretchable material in its soft surface and canvas in its rough surface. The cushion is durable, has high stretchability and obtains a rich bulge feeling with soft texture.

You can enjoy different levels of comfort, depending on how the cushion is placed.

The Beads Cushion with Covers set sells from $189 onwards, but shoppers will get a 10 per cent discount until July 19.

MUJI ORGANIC COTTON DOUBLE GAUZE COVER

The MUJI Organic Cotton Double Gauze Cover is cool in the summer and warm in winter.

It has a light and soft double layer, and the layers of fabric trap just the right amount of air.

MUJI ORGANIC COTTON SEERSUCKER COVER

The MUJI Organic Cotton Seersucker Cover is made from the same fabric that is used for pyjamas.

It is light and cool, feels good against the skin and keeps you cool as you sleep.

These bed linen cost between $17.90 and $129, but shoppers get a 10 per cent discount until July 19.

BONNELL COIL MATTRESS

The Bonnell Coil Mattress with legs has increased coil height for enhanced sleeping comfort.

The interior mattress is covered by non-woven fabric which allows you to rotate the mattress, leading to a longer product life.

The Bonnell Coil Mattress costs $309, and the legs, which are sold separately, cost between $33 and $39.

Shoppers get a 15 per cent discount until July 19.