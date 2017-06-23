Restore your crowning glory

Japan Hair Growth Consultants, which is the first total Japanese hair care salon in Singapore, provides high levels of service at its One Raffles Place salon.

Biotech, Japan's pioneer hair restoration and hair growth specialist, has more than 30 years of experience in the field.

It is known as Japan Hair Growth Consultants (JHGC) in Singapore and has been here since 2013.

JHGC, which is the first total Japanese hair care salon in Singapore, provides high levels of service at its One Raffles Place salon.

It neither makes wigs nor performs hair weaves or hair transplants. But it is engaged in constant research and efforts with the aim of restoring your hair.

Biotech acquired the first Japanese patent in the field of hair growth in 1987.

It has successfully yielded tangible hair growth results since.

Psychologist Timothy Chong, 35, has had premature hair loss for several years.

He said: "I tried various shampoos and hair care products, but nothing gave a lasting solution to my condition.

MEDICAL TREATMENTS

"I even visited specialists in this field and went for medical treatments, but those also did not work."

Dr Chong, who got married last year, said he is comfortable with his situation.

He added: "My wife accepts me for who I am. But it would be nice if there were some ways to approach my problem with the aim of a permanent solution.

"Checking out JHGC may give me the 'cure' I am waiting for. It is worth a try."

When you visit JHGC, the experienced and well-trained staff will assess the condition of your hair, lifestyle and diet, and perform a scalp check with a 200x magnification scope and other procedures.

Hair samples will be sent to the research facilities in Japan for examination.

A report will be delivered to JHGC the following week.

The cause of the hair problem will be determined, after which the best hair care will be given.

Visit JHGC with your hair in its normal state to help the staff better understand your condition.

COUNSELLING SESSION

After the counselling session, the staff will give you a comprehensive double-care plan, for use at the salon and at home.

At the salon, you will undergo a two-hour treatment where your pores will be thoroughly cleansed.

Your hair will also be treated with blue light, which will help restore your hair and roots to a healthier state, as well as stimulate blood flow in the scalp.

You will also be provided with quality hair care products to help you achieve fuller-looking and healthier hair.

One of JHGC's innovative hair care methods includes the use of Insulin-like Growth Factor 1 (IGF-1), which helps promote hair growth and restoration.

As our IGF-1 becomes depleted due to stress and ageing, it leads to thinning hair.

As such, it is important to increase the amount of IGF-1 in the body.

To attract new customers and raise awareness for its hair care treatments, JHGC has a promotion for this year's GSS.

If you are a new customer, you get the first session at just $28 instead of the usual $160.50.

You can also choose to pay $38 for the first two sessions and get a free travel kit. This combination usually costs $321.

So head to JHGC to solve your hair loss woes!