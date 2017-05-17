Schools quick to meet growing needs

Ms Karen Ong, Head of School, MDIS School of Media and Communications, and Ms Tan Yun Shiang (above), an SAA-GE graduate.

(Above) Ms Karen Ong, Head of School, MDIS School of Media and Communications, and Ms Tan Yun Shiang, an SAA-GE graduate.

While disruptive technologies can be a cause for concern, providing industry-relevant courses is still paramount for private education institutions (PEIs) here.

As such, new courses are added to the list annually.

In line with the Government's Media 21 blueprint that envisions Singapore as a Global Media City, Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) has launched the Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Broadcast Media Production.

It is awarded by Teesside University, UK.

The first intake will be in September.

Ms Karen Ong, Head of School, MDIS School of Media and Communications, said: "MDIS has plans to build on its success by introducing more industry-relevant media programmes to ensure that our students can make their mark in Singapore and on the global stage.

"This programme equips them with skills within TV, audio, radio, film broadcast and interactive media."

Ms Ong added: "The overall aim of the programme is to produce distinctive employment-ready graduates who create informed work that is relevant to contemporary multi-platform broadcast media industries.

"It also seeks to produce graduates who have a critical understanding of the ever-changing nature of the broadcast media industries."

The PEI has also responded to the growing need for more healthcare professionals by launching the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Top up) programme, awarded by Edinburgh Napier University, UK.

ACCREDITED BY SNB

The programme, which will have its first intake this month, is accredited by the Singapore Nursing Board (SNB).

It enables graduates to develop and possess the knowledge, skills and abilities to practise collaboratively across healthcare settings and communities.

It is achieved within the context of the SNB's Domains of Practice and the global health perspectives.

Singapore's prominence as an international financial centre has also raised the importance of finance- and accountancy-related qualifications.

SAA Global Education (SAA-GE) offers the Preparatory Course for Association of Taxation Technicians Singapore (ATTS) Specialist Certificate in Taxation.

The programme, which is mainly for tax and accountancy professionals, aims to ensure that the ATTS qualifications meet the requirements of the Singapore Institute of Accredited Tax Professionals and Tax Academy of Singapore.

It also aims to raise and uphold the standards of ATTS by enhancing and upgrading the status of tax professionals.

Mr Tan Meng Huat, 64, who graduated from the course last year, said: "The ATTS course is a good learning journey for anyone who aspires to be recognised as a tax professional in Singapore."

He added: "SAA-GE is a reputable and reliable training organisation.

"Students are guided by well-qualified lecturers to pass the ATTS exams."

Ms Tan Yun Shiang, 36, who also graduated from the course last year, said the course was "insightful...and aligned towards practical application and delivered by dedicated and outstanding tax practitioners."

To tackle the ever-growing need for cyber security and IT professionals, MDIS has also launched the Bachelor of Science (Hons) Information Technology programme, awarded by Teesside University, UK.

This programme is accredited by the British Computer Society and the Chartered Institute for IT.

It fully meets the academic requirement for registration as a Chartered IT Professional, an internationally recognised qualification.

The programme equips students to fully explore computer science and the current boundaries of research and development. It enables them to acquire practical, professional and transferable skills to equip them to contribute to their chosen profession or pursue further studies.

FIRST INTAKE

The first intake will be in September.

Kaplan, which recognises the importance of cyber security and software programming, has launched the BSc Forensic Computing and BSc Software Engineering programmes.

Both programmes are awarded by the University of Portsmouth, UK, and can be done full time and part-time.

The first intakes for both programmes will be in December.

Software engineer Andrew Ong, 35, is thinking about enrolling in the forensic computing course.

He said: "A degree in computer science or information systems is quite common now.

"To stay relevant in the same industry, it is important to move with the changing industry trends."

Mr Ong added: "With the growing cyber security threat, equipping myself with a relevant degree or qualification will help me stand out."