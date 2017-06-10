Second child on the way for Jamie Yeo

Gold 90.5FM DJ Jamie Yeo has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

She posted the news on Wednesday on her Instagram account, along with a photo of her holding a patterned onesie for the new arrival.

She is five months along and expecting a boy.

Yeo, who turns 40 this year, is married to a British expatriate named Rupert.

Little is known about him except that he is 38, works at a consultancy firm and apparently has an interest in urban farming.

They met on Tinder.

Their engagement was announced on Instagram on April 12 and they appear to have tied the knot soon after.

It is Yeo's third marriage. She was previously married to fellow DJ Glenn Ong and she has a seven-year-old daughter, Alysia, with Englishman Thorsten Nolte, whom she divorced last year.

In her Instagram post this week, Yeo said: "When (Rupert) first suggested marriage last year, we decided we really wanted another little one pottering around the house. Now here we are, five months pregnant.

"It's been a rather exhausting five months dealing with the usual nausea, fatigue, and everything that comes along with it, but it'll all be worth it when we finally get to carry our little man in our arms."