Show watch

NBC News fired popular Today show host Matt Lauer after a colleague accused him of inappropriate sexual behaviour, the network said on Wednesday.

The married 59-year-old US news star's termination sent shockwaves through US morning television, where Lauer has been a fixture since becoming a Today anchor in 1997.

The complaint made by an unnamed female colleague on Monday night was a "clear violation" by Lauer of the company's standards, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said in a statement.

"While it is the first complaint about his behaviour in the over 20 years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," Mr Lack said.

PHOTO: EPA

The network issued a second statement in response to a report in Hollywood trade publication Variety that said several women had complained to the network about Lauer's behaviour.

"We can say unequivocally, that, prior to Monday night, current NBC News management was never made aware of any complaints about Matt Lauer's conduct," an NBC spokesman said.

The news was announced by Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb at the start of the talk show.