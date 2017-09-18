Singapore GP organisers investigate 'bribery' claim

The Facebook post showing a couple of fans posing on the Marina Bay race track yesterday morning.

Petrolheads are clearly loving the first night street race on the Formula One calendar, with attendance figures rising from last year, but some showed a little too much excitement for the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

A Facebook post by the All Singapore Stuff website showed a couple of fans posing on the race track yesterday morning, with the caption: "3am in the morning. Bribed the security guard to let us onto the track. He not only agreed, he took the photo. Non F1 fans won't understand this, but most of us will."

While fans can get access to the race track at the end of the day's racing, organisers Singapore GP are already looking into the matter.

"The safety of our patrons is of utmost priority and we view allegation of bribery seriously," said a Singapore GP spokesman in a statement.

"We are working with SRS Pte Ltd, the appointed security agency assigned to the reported area, to investigate the claim."

This is not the first time the race has witnessed some form of trespassing.

In 2015, Yogvitam Pravin Dhokia took advantage of a gap in the fence to enter the track midway through the race.

The 27-year-old Briton then walked across the Esplanade straight.

He was sentenced to six weeks' jail for committing a rash act that endangered the personal safety of the drivers.

This is the 10th edition of the race and, with Singapore signing on for another four years, organisers are delighted that attendance figures are already showing signs of picking up after a dip last year.

Singapore GP announced yesterday that overall attendance at the 2017 edition was 260,400, a 19 per cent year-on-year increase.

This figure is higher than the average overall attendance at the event in its 10-year history, a fact that gave confidence to Singapore GP executive director Michael Roche.

"This is a very positive sign for the years to come," he said.

"Our aim, as always, is to improve the event both on and off the track to keep people coming back and to attract even more visitors to Singapore," he said.

Ross Brawn, Formula One's motor sports director, also shares the same positive sentiments.

"I have always enjoyed Singapore, right from the beginning," he said.

"This event was a game-changer in many ways. The races here have always been entertaining and, this year, we are enjoying a fantastic championship with the top teams in contention for the title.

"Singapore is an iconic race on our calendar and I'm delighted both with the renewal and with the extremely strong attendance figures, which underline the enduring enthusiasm for this great event."