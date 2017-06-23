Turn on your kitchen finesse

Home owners who spend considerable time in the kitchen now have a great helper - hansgrohe's latest kitchen mixers featuring Select technology.

The German bathroom and kitchen fittings manufacturer has a reputation for good workmanship and design and was ranked sixth in the iF Design Awards for companies with the highest design competency.

The alluring design and intelligent functions inspire cooking enthusiasts while the high-quality materials provide ergonomic comfort and durability.

The hansgrohe Metris Select kitchen mixer has a number of mechanical features that make it easy to use.

As with conventional single lever mixers, the Metris Select kitchen mixer allows you to set the required temperature and water amount at the handle.

It also has a large Select button at the front of the spout that comes with a newly developed shut-off valve. The button enables you to smoothly turn the water jet on and off using the back of your hand or elbow without impeding the workflow.

The lever handle remains open, with the water volume and temperature preset.

The Select button enables you to control the water flow without touching the handle.

Home economics teacher Eunice Choong, 45, had her first hansgrohe fitting in her bathroom five years ago, and was soon hooked.

SLEEK AND ELEGANT DESIGN

She said: "I love the sleek and elegant design, the smooth flow of the water and how effortless it is to use it."

Interior designer Jessie Chua, 36, has hansgrohe bathroom and kitchen fittings at her condominium unit in Bukit Timah.

She said: "At first, you may think the products are quite pricey. But after you notice the aesthetic design, water-saving technology, ease of use and durability, you will realise that it's money well spent!"

Miss Chua's mother, who has arthritis, occasionally visits her.

She said: "My mother finds that using the hansgrohe fittings does not hurt her hands compared to when she uses those of other brands."