Yang Zi crowned men's singles champion

He announced his retirement earlier this month.

National paddler Yang Zi went out on a high at the National Grand Finale at the Lee Kong Chian Toa Payoh Table Tennis Training Hall yesterday when he won the men's singles title, beating Clarence Chew in the final.

According to the Singapore Table Tennis Association, the 32-year-old played in this event because he signed up for it before announcing his retirement.

The women's singles title was won by Zhou Yihan. Lin Ye finished second.