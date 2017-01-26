10 SBS Transit bus services ending early tomorrow

Ten SBS Transit bus services will end their trips from the city by 2pm on Chinese New Year eve.

Ten SBS Transit bus services will not be operating during the evening peak hours on the eve of Chinese New Year as offices will close earlier that day.

The bus services affected on Friday are 128, 10e, 14e, 30e, 74e, 89e, 151e, 174e, 196e and 513, SBS Transit said in a press release yesterday.

All of these services will end their trips from the city by 2pm on that day.

Bus service 128 will operate return trips from the city centre from 1.20pm to 1.35pm.

The following Fast Forward services will operate return trips from the city centre from 12.51pm to 2pm: 10e, 14e, 30e, 74e, 89e, 151e, 174e and 196e.

Express bus service 513 will operate two trips at 1.15pm and 1.30pm.