10 teens arrested for rioting outisde ITE College East
Ten teenagers have been arrested for their involvement in a case of rioting outside the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East.
The teens, aged between 16 and 18, were arrested last Friday, the police said in a statement yesterday.The Straits Times understands that all 10 are male students at the college.
The police received a report at about 12.30pm last Thursday about a group of people fighting at 10 Simei Avenue.
Officers from Bedok Police Division identified the suspects and arrested them a day later. Investigations are ongoing.
A video of the fight went viral on social media. It showed a large crowd of students in uniform punching and kicking one another.
ITE College East principal Yek Tiew Ming told ST in a previous report that the school takes a serious view of the matter and does not condone such behaviour. Anyone found guilty of rioting may be punished with up to seven years in jail and caning.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now