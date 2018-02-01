10 teens arrested for rioting outside ITE College East

A video of the fight went viral on social media. PHOTO: INTERNET

Ten teenagers have been arrested for their involvement in a case of rioting outside the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East.

The teens, aged between 16 and 18, were arrested last Friday, the police said in a statement yesterday.The Straits Times understands that all 10 are male students at the college.

The police received a report at about 12.30pm last Thursday about a group of people fighting at 10 Simei Avenue.

Officers from Bedok Police Division identified the suspects and arrested them a day later. Investigations are ongoing.

A video of the fight went viral on social media. It showed a large crowd of students in uniform punching and kicking one another.

ITE College East principal Yek Tiew Ming told ST in a previous report that the school takes a serious view of the matter and does not condone such behaviour. Anyone found guilty of rioting may be punished with up to seven years in jail and caning.