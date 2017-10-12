10 teens probed for illegal entry into clubs

Ten teenagers are under investigation by the police for attempting to enter nightspots like Zouk by using forged entry stamps so as to avoid paying the cover charge.

The suspects, aged between 17 and 19, are being investigated for three separate cases of forgery after the police received reports in August and September this year.

In one case, the forged entry stamps of the entertainment outlet were illegally made, sold and used, according to preliminary investigations.

In two other cases, it is believed the genuine entry stamps were duplicated and transferred among the suspects via skin contact, by pressing the back of one person's hand with the chop against the other's.

The Straits Times understands that popular nightspot Zouk is among the outlets that encountered suspects who used stamps that were illegally made, sold and used, or tried to enter its premise by using duplicated stamps.

Another night club, Get Juiced, was involved in the case where the stamps were transferred via skin contact.

Several of the suspects also did not meet the legal age requirement to enter these outlets.

Customers need to be 18 years old and above to enter both Zouk and Get Juiced.