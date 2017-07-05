$10,000 bid for hawker stall was 'exceptional case'

A recent bid of $10,000 for a hawker stall was an "exceptional case", said Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor in Parliament yesterday, stressing that hawker rental prices here remain in check.

Noting that the high bidder terminated his tenancy before starting operations, Dr Khor said that the average successful tender bid for cooked food stalls over the last three years has been $1,370 per month, with bids ranging from $1 to $4,888.

As of May 1, about 97 per cent of the more than 6,000 cooked food stalls in the hawker centres owned by the Government were occupied, consistent with the average occupancy rate for the past five years, she added. - THE STRAITS TIMES

