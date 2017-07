Fancy living in a three-storey penthouse that's as big as a bungalow, with its own private pool on the 64th storey? You can, if you have $100 million to spare. Wallich Residence's penthouse is in Tanjong Pagar Centre, the tallest building in Singapore. The lavish home is likely to be Singapore's most expensive apartment when it is unveiled later this year.

