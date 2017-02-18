104 drug suspects arrested in 11-day CNB operation

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 104 suspected drug offenders during an 11-day island-wide operation, which started on Feb 6 and ended yesterday.

CNB also seized about 1.2kg of heroin, 190g of cannabis, 150g of methamphetamine or Ice, 365 Ecstasy tablets, 136 Erimin-5 tablets and 38 LSD stamps.

CNB said the drugs seized were estimated to be worth more than $120,000.

The operation was supported by the Singapore Police Force.

They raided areas including Balestier, Bishan, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong, Kaki Bukit, Marsiling, Toa Payoh and Ubi.

SUSPICIOUS

In one case on Feb 11, a suspicious parcel for a 46-year-old Singaporean containing 101 tablets believed to be controlled drugs and an assortment of toys was referred to CNB.

CNB officers then raided his home on Feb 16 in Admiralty Drive.

Inside the unit, a total of 483 tablets suspected to be controlled drugs were recovered. Of these, 100 tablets were concealed inside black wrapping to look it like a bar of soap.

CNB officers also recovered 112 nitrazepam tablets, a substance listed under the Poisons Act.

Preliminary investigations indicated the suspect had purchased the tablets online.