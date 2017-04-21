$10,800 raised for worker with spinal tumours

He felt pain in his back after a fall at his Jurong Shipyard worksite. Mr Faruk Imam Hossain, a welder, found out after an MRI scan last year that tumours were growing around his spinal cord.

The Bangladeshi was diagnosed with intradural lesions,which affected his movements.

Mr Faruk, 41, told The New Paper through a translator: "When I got injured and later found out there were tumours in my body, my first thought was, 'How am I going to support my two children's education?'"

Unknown to him, Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2), which has been handling his case, shared his story and started a fund-raising campaign on GIVE.asia a week ago. As of yesterday, it has raised over $10,800.

When TNP met him last week, Mr Faruk's movements were restricted, and he walked with a limp. He is due to return home this week.

He said all he wants to do now is to pay for his children's education and get well.

TWC2 general manager Ethan Guo said TWC2 seldom embarks on fund-raisers for workers with non-workplace related medical conditions. Mr Guo said: "We do so only for a few exceptional ones... who have stories that resonate with the public."

The majority of workers who seek its help are those with workplace-related injuries and those seeking compensation from their employers.

Tears welled up in Mr Faruk's eyes when he heard about the campaign during the interview. "I'm thankful for everyone's care and concern," he said.