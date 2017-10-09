$109,000 worth of drugs seized, three suspects arrested

Three suspected drug offenders and drugs worth about $109,000 were seized after an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Oct 6)

On Friday morning, CNB officers were deployed near Jelita Shopping Centre in Holland Road to observe two suspected drug traffickers.

A 41-year-old Singaporean man was seen meeting up with a 26-year-old Malaysian man at the carpark of the shopping centre, said CNB in a statement on Saturday (Oct 7).

Shortly after, the Malaysian entered the shopping centre while the Singaporean was in his vehicle.

The Singaporean was later arrested near Ghim Moh Link. Officers also recovered about 435g of heroin and 213g of Ice on a pavement near Dover MRT station, which the suspect had discarded while trying to evade arrest, said CNB.

The Malaysian was arrested inside the shopping centre. About 128g of Ice and $10,000 in cash were seized from the man.

Another party of officers also raided the hideout of a 41-year-old Singaporean man near Race Course Road. About 265g of Ice, 12g of heroin, 50 Ecstasy tablets and 40 Erimin-5 tablets were seized from the unit, the statement added.

The girlfriend of the man, a 33-year-old woman, was also arrested in the vicinity before the raid.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

If convicted of drug trafficking, the suspects face the death penalty.