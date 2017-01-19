11 bus routes affected by road closures on  Car-Free Sunday

Some bus routes will be affected by road closures on Car-Free Sunday.

Road closures during the upcoming Jan 22 Car-Free Sunday will affect 11 SBS Transit bus services.

Bus services 10, 57, 100, 130, 131, 133, 186, 195, 196, 400 and 402 will be affected from 5am to 12.30pm.

Expanded to 5.5km of roads in its second instalment in October last year, the programme aims to encourage a car-lite Singapore.

People can walk, jog, cycle and take part in recreational activities, including mass workouts and going on heritage and nature trails, in the Central Business District, Civic District, Cecil Street and Telok Ayer conservation area.