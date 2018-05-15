11 deaths at workplaces so far this year

There have been 11 workplace fatalities so far this year, including six at construction sites, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday.

Three of the deaths were work-at-height fatalities - when a worker falls to his death due to lapses in safety procedures. This month has seen two such deaths - a 44-year-old worker from India died at a site in Gambas, Woodlands, on May 1, while another worker, also 44, from China, died at a Canberra Street site on May 5.

This is a significant rise from the eight workplace deaths in the same period last year - January to May 13.

"Work-at-height is definitely the No. 1 cause of construction worksite deaths," said Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, during a surprise MOM construction site inspection yesterday.

The inspection was conducted at a construction worksite in Dundee Road, as part of the MOM's workplace safety enforcement operations. The ministry carries out an average of 16,000 worksite inspections yearly, of which about 3,000 are of construction sites.

The Dundee Road site was found to have work-at-height issues, and MOM will be issuing the contractor, China Jingye Construction Engineering (Singapore), a stop-work order for all work-at-height activities.

When asked what steps it will be taking, a spokesman for China Jingye Construction Engineering (Singapore) said: "Currently, we are carrying out rectification work arising from the inspection.

"Our Workplace Safety and Health team is simultaneously carrying out thorough checks and ensuring safety is further strengthened where possible."

MOM held an inspection operation covering 200 construction sites last month to early this month.

It will conduct another operation covering 500 construction sites over the next few weeks, said Mr Zaqy.

So far this year, two stop-work orders, 50 composite fines amounting to $63,000 and 300 notices of non-compliance have been issued to more than 100 companies, he added.

The MOM and Workplace Safety and Health Council also urged all companies to stay alert and ensure a safe and healthy workplace for workers.