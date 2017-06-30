11 local eateries bag first Michelin star in 2017 guide

All the chefs and representatives of the restaurants which received a Michelin star.

Eleven restaurants here have earned their first Michelin star in the second edition of the Singapore Michelin Guide, announced last night at a gala event at The Fullerton Hotel.

They include the likes of Braci at Boat Quay, Cheek by Jowl in Boon Tat Street, Chef Kang's in Mackenzie Road, Garibaldi in Purvis Street and Iggy's at the Hilton Singapore.

Two one-starred restaurants fell out of the constellation - Tokyo-Italian restaurant Terra in Tras Street and Forest at Resorts World Sentosa.

Mr Michael Ellis, 58, international director of the Michelin Guides, said that a restaurant can lose its stars because it has closed, there has been a change of chef or concept, or its quality is not up to standard.

One restaurant rose in the ranks. Japanese restaurant Waku Ghin received another star - which adds the Marina Bay Sands establishment by chef Tetsuya Wakuda to the list of two-Michelin-starred restaurants here.

LAST YEAR

All the restaurants in the two- and three-star categories last year kept their stars, with Joel Robuchon Restaurant at Resorts World Sentosa still the only three-star establishment in Singapore.

While there was buzz about hawker stall The Fishball Story at Timbre+ and zi char restaurant JB Ah Meng in Geylang potentially getting stars, after they were dropped from the guide's Bib Gourmand list released last week, there were no new starred hawker stalls this year.

Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle in Smith Street and Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle in Crawford Lane remain the only ones, with one star each.

Chef Ang Song Kang, 53, of Chef Kang's, said in Mandarin: "I never thought I would receive a Michelin star. I guess I'm lucky that Michelin gave me a chance.

"Maybe it's because I'm very strict on quality control. It's still me cooking in the kitchen. I have no plans for the future yet, my head is still spinning. There's so much to do tomorrow."

NEW 1 MICHELIN-STARRED RESTAURANTS

Braci

Cheek By Jowl

Chef Kang's

Garibaldi

Iggy's

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Labyrinth

Meta

Saint Pierre

Summer Palace

Whitegrass

FROM 1 MICHELIN STAR TO 2