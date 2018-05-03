11-year-old receives award from the police

On Dec 21 last year, Nor Efiqah Mohd Hamzah, then 10, was at the mini-mart at her flat's void deck when she saw a man stealing from the shop.

As she was queuing to buy mineral water with her friend she saw the man in front of her quickly stuff some chocolate bars into his pocket.

Efiqah, now 11 and a Primary 5 student at Zhangde Primary School, immediately alerted the shopkeeper in time for him to call the police. He chased the suspect and the man was arrested for shop theft.

The Fortune mini-mart is located at Block 115, Jalan Bukit Merah.

On Apr 13, Efiqah was presented the Public Spiritedness Award for helping the police to arrest the suspect. She is one of the youngest recipients of the award, said the police.

She was given the award at the Commanders' Parade by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Arthur Law, Commander of the Central Police Division. The ceremony was held at the Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Speaking about the shoplifting suspect, Efiqah told TNP: "I was scared he would hurt me, but I knew I had to do the right thing."

She lives with seven cousins, four siblings and her grandmother, Ms Radiah Awang, 50, a housewife.

Efiqah has two older brothers and two younger ones. She hopes to be a role model for them.

Ms Radiah said: "This award proves I have raised my grandchildren to be good people. I am very proud of her.

"I always tell them, if they see someone who needs their help, like an old woman who needs help with her groceries, stop what you're doing and help her."

Efiqah and her grandmother give out food to needy residents at the Kim Tian West residential community centre.

Last Monday, her principal presented the award to her onstage and shared her inspirational story with the school.

Efiqah said: "In future, I want to be a police officer and help even more people."

