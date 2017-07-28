$12,500 'Fashion Cows' to help aspiring artists

Five "Fashion Cows" were adopted yesterday to support aspiring artists as part of the Switzerland-Singapore Celebrations 2017 at Paragon shopping mall to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Swiss Ambassador Thomas Kupfer presented the "Fashion Cows" to Cortina Watch, Huber's Butchery, modernAge, Rich-Art Enterprise and Paragon.

The proceeds of $12,500 will go to The Business Times Budding Artists' Fund.

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Liang Eng Hwa said: "I am confident that our ties will continue to deepen and I look forward to learning more about Swiss culture in the various exhibitions."

From now till Aug 13, shoppers can "visit" the Swiss Alps in a virtual reality experience booth at Paragon's atrium on Level 1. There are also exhibitions by the Swiss embassy, Cortina Watch and the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry FH as well as orchid displays.

Mr Kupfer said: "We are celebrating around our two national days, with Switzerland celebrating its 726th birthday on Aug 1 and Singapore's 52nd birthday on Aug 9. I am sure the celebrations will be successful in bringing people closer."- SMITA TIWARY