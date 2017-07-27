13 hurt after bus crashes into bus stop

An accident involving a minibus occurred along Braddell Road on Wednesday afternoon (July 26), at a bus stop outside Raffles Institution.

Thirteen people in a Mount Alvernia Hospital shuttle bus were injured after it crashed into a bus stop at Braddell Road outside Raffles Institution yesterday.

No one was at the bus stop when the accident happened around noon as the bus was heading to Bishan MRT station with 25 passengers, comprising Mount Alvernia employees and members of the public.

Among the injured were two pregnant women, aged 26 and 33. They were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital with minor leg injuries.

Nine others, including the driver, aged 30 to 60, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The remaining two, aged 43 and in the mid-30s, were taken to Raffles Hospital.

Apart from the driver, a man in his 50s who has suspected spinal injuries, the others are understood to have minor injuries. The 13 who were unhurt were taken to Mount Alvernia for check-ups. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 12.10pm.

When The New Paper reached there at 1.20pm, the bus was still on the pavement against the flow of traffic.

The notice boards at the bus stop were smashed, the driver's door had come off and was lying against a fence, and two of five bollards had been dislodged. A sheltered walkway linking the bus stop to an overhead bridge was also damaged.

The shuttle bus is operated by Bus-Plus Services, a subsidiary of SMRT.

Bus-Plus general manager Kelvin Soon told TNP: "We are doing our best to get in touch with the injured parties to provide assistance. We are also helping the police with their investigations."