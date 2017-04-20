13 nabbed in anti-vice raid at Kaki Bukit forested area

Ten men and three women in the forested areas along Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 near the Bartley viaduct in an anti-vice operation.

Walking through the well-trodden path, the TNP team saw discarded condoms, used tissue paper and tubes of lubricant littering the damp forest floor.

Last night, at around 7pm, the authorities arrested 10 men and three women in the forested areas along Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 near the Bartley viaduct in an anti-vice operation.

The men are believed to be from India and Bangladesh, and the women from Thailand.

During the three-hour long operation, the suspects were arrested for wilful trespass on state land, offences under the Women’s Charter, suspected consumption of controlled drugs or for offences under the Immigration Act, Chapter 133.

The New Paper (TNP) was at the scene to witness the operation by officers from Bedok Division of the Singapore Police Force and the Central Narcotics Bureau.

An opening in the tall grass marked the entrance which led to a clearing believed to be where the illicit activities were carried out.

Walking through the well-trodden path, the TNP team saw discarded condoms, used tissue paper and tubes of lubricant littering the damp forest floor. Amidst tall vegetation, two mattresses were found with insects crawling around the area.

TNP understands at least one of the women was naked when officers arrested the suspects.

TNP also understands the area was active from around 8pm to midnight and the women were charging $20 per customer.

By 10.30pm, the suspects had been rounded up and taken away for questioning.

After the operation, commanding officer of Tampines Neighbourhood Police Centre, Superintendent Matthew Choo, said those who think they can commit crime by operating under the cover of forested areas are sadly mistaken.

He said: “The Police will come down hard on such activities and those who take part in these illicit activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Those convicted for wilful trespass under Section 21 of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, Chapter 184, can be fined up to $1,000.

Investigations are ongoing.