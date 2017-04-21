13 nabbed in anti-vice raid at Kaki Bukit forested area

Authorities have arrested 10 men and three women believed to have been conducting vice activities in forested areas along Kaki Bukit Avenue 4, near the Bartley viaduct.

The men are believed to be from India and Bangladesh and the women from Thailand.

The suspects were arrested for a range of offences including wilful trespass on stateland, suspected consumption of controlled drugs, offences under the Women's Charter and the Immigration Act.

Based on information received, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau and Bedok Division raided the forested areas in a three-hour operation that started at 7pm on Wednesday.

The New Paper team was led to the area by officers after the suspects were rounded up. An opening among tall grass marked the entrance, which led to a clearing believed to be where the illicit activities were carried out.

Walking through the well-trodden path, the TNP team saw discarded condoms, used tissue paper and tubes of lubricant littering the damp forest floor.

Amid tall vegetation, two mattresses were found with insects crawling around the area.

TNP understands that at least one of the women was naked when officers nabbed the suspects.

TNP also understands that activity in the area picked up from around 8pm to midnight and the women charged $20 per customer.

Commanding officer of Tampines Neighbourhood Police Centre, Superintendent Matthew Choo, said those who think they could commit crimes by operating under the cover of forested areas were mistaken.

He said: "The police will come down hard on such activities and those who take part in these illicit activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

Those convicted of wilful trespass on state land can be fined up to $1,000.

Investigations are ongoing.