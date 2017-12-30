13 women nabbed for offering sexual services in residential areas
Thirteen women were arrested for offering sexual services in residential units in Sembawang and Sengkang this month, the police said in a statement yesterday.
The women, aged between 22 and 49, had been advertising their sexual services on websites and were operating in residential areas.
They were arrested under the Women's Charter for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities as part of anti-vice operations conducted by the Ang Mo Kio Police Division this month.
A 14th woman, 31, was arrested for working without a valid work permit.
The police seized cash amounting to $1,970 and mobile phones as case exhibits.
They will also be carrying out investigations against the owners of the homes where the women had operated.
The police said they will spare no effort in clamping down on online vice activities, especially those operating in the heartland.
They also advised home owners to be diligent in ensuring that tenants do not carry out vice activities in their units. - LYDIA LAM
