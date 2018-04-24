15-year-old a suspect in e-scooter hit-and-run case
A teenager has been identified by the police for his suspected involvement in an alleged hit-and-run accident involving an electric scooter last week.
The suspect, 15, is assisting the police in investigations in a case of rash act causing hurt, the police said yesterday.
The victim, a 65-year-old woman, reported that she was knocked down by an e-scooter at the lift lobby of Block 538 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on April 17.
Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect with the aid of police cameras and after extensive investigations on the ground.
They also seized an e-scooter and a helmet as case exhibits.
The woman was on her way to meet her husband and pick up her granddaughter when she was hit by the e-scooter rider.
Six students from the Institute of Technical Education College Central and her husband gave chase, but he was too fast on his e-scooter and got away.
The offence of rash act causing hurt is punishable with a jail term of up to one year and/or a fine.
