15-year-old a suspect in e-scooter hit-and-run case

The suspect was identified with the aid of police cameras and investigations on the ground. The victim's (above) injury.

The suspect (above) was identified with the aid of police cameras and investigations on the ground. The victim's injury.

A teenager has been identified by the police for his suspected involvement in an alleged hit-and-run accident involving an electric scooter last week.

The suspect, 15, is assisting the police in investigations in a case of rash act causing hurt, the police said yesterday.

The victim, a 65-year-old woman, reported that she was knocked down by an e-scooter at the lift lobby of Block 538 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on April 17.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect with the aid of police cameras and after extensive investigations on the ground.

They also seized an e-scooter and a helmet as case exhibits.

The woman was on her way to meet her husband and pick up her granddaughter when she was hit by the e-scooter rider.

Six students from the Institute of Technical Education College Central and her husband gave chase, but he was too fast on his e-scooter and got away.

The offence of rash act causing hurt is punishable with a jail term of up to one year and/or a fine.