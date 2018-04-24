Singapore

15-year-old a suspect in e-scooter hit-and-run case

The suspect (above) was identified with the aid of police cameras and investigations on the ground. The victim's injury. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE, INTERNET
The suspect was identified with the aid of police cameras and investigations on the ground. The victim's (above) injury. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE, INTERNET
LYDIA LAM
Apr 24, 2018

A teenager has been identified by the police for his suspected involvement in an alleged hit-and-run accident involving an electric scooter last week.

The suspect, 15, is assisting the police in investigations in a case of rash act causing hurt, the police said yesterday.

The victim, a 65-year-old woman, reported that she was knocked down by an e-scooter at the lift lobby of Block 538 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on April 17.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect with the aid of police cameras and after extensive investigations on the ground.

They also seized an e-scooter and a helmet as case exhibits.

The woman was on her way to meet her husband and pick up her granddaughter when she was hit by the e-scooter rider.

Six students from the Institute of Technical Education College Central and her husband gave chase, but he was too fast on his e-scooter and got away.

The offence of rash act causing hurt is punishable with a jail term of up to one year and/or a fine.

