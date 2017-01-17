162 engineers graduate from leadership programmes

A total of 24 senior engineers were the first batch to graduate yesterday from a new training programme organised by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Institute of Engineers, Singapore (IES).

The Advanced Engineers Leadership Programme, which was held in six sessions from August to October last year, saw them being trained in leadership and innovation skills. They also had one-on-one mentorship sessions with senior management from the industry.

Another 138 engineers also graduated from the second run of the Young Engineers Leadership Programme, held over 12 months from 2015 to 2016.

IES president Edwin Khew said at the graduation ceremony that the programmes are part of an industry-wide career development plan to equip students with the necessary skills to move up the career ladder and remain in engineering.There are many opportunities for engineers in Singapore, said NTUC assistant director-general Vivek Kumar, who also spoke at the event.