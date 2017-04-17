17 suspects arrested in raids on nine entertainment outlets

Fourteen women were caught for employment-related offences.

Nine entertainment outlets in Orchard Road and Selegie Road were raided on Saturday night, resulting in the arrest of 17 suspects, police said yesterday.

Three men and 14 women were arrested in an eight-hour operation involving the police, Traffic Police, Central Narcotics Bureau and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

One of the outlets was found to have breached public entertainment licensing conditions, while four had breached fire safety regulations.

During the operation, police arrested 14 women for employment-related offences. Four of the women were arrested for appearing nude in a public place.

Two men suspected to be "members of an unlawful society" were arrested, police added.

The Traffic Police also conducted an enforcement operation against drink driving around Clemenceau Ave.

A man was arrested for drink driving, and 28 motorists were checked.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.