17 women arrested for offering sexual services through online ads

Seventeen women who gave sexual services in homes in Hougang and Sembawang and advertised those services online have been arrested in a raid, the police said in a statement on Friday (Oct 27).

They were arrested along with a man who had collected rent from two of the women at one of the eight homes that were raided.

It is understood that most of the operations were carried out in Housing Board flats.

The man and women are aged between 26 and 38, the statement said.

Police seized mobile phones and cash amounting to about $8,400 in the raid.

Investigations against the house owners will also be carried out.

Anyone who is a tenant, lessee, occupier or person in charge of the brothel, or keeps, manages or assists in managing a brothel can be jailed for up to five years and/or fined up to $10,000.

Those who live wholly or in part on the earnings of a prostitute such as receiving rental earnings from them face the same penalties.

The police said they "will spare no effort in clamping down on online vice activities".

They also advised house owners to exercise due diligence in making sure their tenants do not conduct such activities in their units.