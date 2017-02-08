2 in 5 applicants invited to pick new HDB flats did not do so

About two in five applicants invited to select a flat under a Build-To-Order (BTO) or Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise did not book a flat between 2012 and last year.

The top three reasons for their rejection include their preferred units being taken up, their intention to apply for flats in other sales exercises, or them changing their minds and considering other housing options.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said this in response to a question by Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Gan Thiam Poh. Mr Wong added that HDB shortlists flat applicants up to three times of the flat supply and the average time taken to complete the selection of a BTO exercise and a SBF exercise is around six months and 10 months, respectively.

New HDB flats offered under BTO and SBF exercises are priced using the same methodology, but they may differ for several reasons, said Mr Wong to a question by Aljunied GRC MP Low Thia Kiang.