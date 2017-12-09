2 men arrested for making drugs in Yishun

Two men were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing controlled drugs, with about 2.6kg of synthetic cannabis seized in an operation on Wednesday, led by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and supported by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

CNB officers were in Yishun Industrial Street 1 on Wednesday to observe two suspected drug offenders, Singaporean men aged 40 and 45, who were spotted separately entering a unit in the industrial building.

CNB officers than raided the unit and arrested the two men. While inside, they detected a pungent smell and fled the unit with the two men.

SCDF's HazMat (Hazardous Materials) specialists entered the unit to investigate the smell. They determined that the air in the room was hazardous and carried out controlled ventilation.

Once the unit was declared safe to enter, CNB and HSA officers conducted a thorough search of the unit, uncovering a total of about 2.6kg of synthetic cannabis and 500g of an "unknown powdery substance".

If found guilty of unauthorised manufacturing of a Class A controlled drug, the pair face at least 10 years' jail and five strokes of the cane. - LYDIA LAM