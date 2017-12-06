2 men charged over ruckus at bak kut teh stall

Two men were charged in court yesterday over their alleged involvement in a ruckus at a Balestier Road bak kut teh restaurant on Aug 19.

Tay Soo Yong, 50, and Toh Kian Teck, 53, were each charged with one count of harassment.

Toh also faces a charge of causing mischief.

The two Singaporeans are accused of committing the offences at the Balestier Bak Kut Teh (Kian Lian) restaurant around 2.40am that day.

THREW CHOPSTICKS

Toh allegedly threw plastic chopsticks and spoons at a 27-year-old waitress before abusing her with vulgarities.

Toh is also accused of causing $2,106 in damage at the eatery when he allegedly flung a plastic chair against a display shelf, flipped a table, kicked three chairs and shoved a steamer onto the floor, causing its glass parts to shatter.

Tay is said to have caused alarm to the waitress by throwing plastic chopsticks at her.

Court documents did not state the reasons Toh and Tay purportedly committed the offences.

The restaurant later posted a video of the incident on its Facebook page.

The clip of about one minute showed a group of men sitting at a table.

Toh told the court yesterday that he intended to apply for legal aid and will be back in court on Dec 12. Tay said he would like to plead guilty to his offence and his case was adjourned to Dec 27.

He also told District Judge Adam Nakhoda that he did not intend to engage a lawyer.

If convicted of mischief, Toh can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

Those convicted of harassment can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.