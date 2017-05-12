2 Singaporeans, 4 Malaysians arrested after joint probe into drug syndicate

Two Singaporeans have been arrested for allegedly coordinating drug supply runs for a Malaysia-based syndicate.

Four Malaysians were also nabbed after joint investigations by Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Malaysia's Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID).

Late last year, CNB had intelligence that two Singaporeans were involved in the syndicate, supplying sizeable amounts of drugs to a neighbouring country, CNB said yesterday.

It initiated joint investigations with the NCID to dismantle the syndicate and arrest its members.

CNB shared information with NCID on the Singaporean suspects and NCID tracked down the duo and their Malaysian associates.

NCID located the syndicate's drug storehouses in Petaling Jaya and arrested four Malaysian suspects in Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur last Saturday.

NCID also recovered about 64kg of Ice or methamphetamine, 61.5kg of ketamine and 23,985 Ecstasy tablets.