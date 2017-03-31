2,000 more Coldplay concert tickets released

Third time was the charm for Coldplay fan Tina Dias, who managed to score last-minute tickets to one of the British band's hotly-anticipated concerts here after being unsuccessful twice.

Yesterday at 1pm, concert organiser Live Nation Lushington released 2,000 more tickets for each of theband's sold-out shows here, which will be held tonight and tomorrow night at the National Stadium.

The additional tickets are for seats with restricted side views of the stage.

Priced at $78, $168 and $268, they were available on the Sports Hub Tix website and via its hotline after the concerts' production and staging details were finalised.

The Straits Times reported that "about 90 per cent" were snapped up within two hours.

Mrs Dias, 39, an immigration specialist, told The New Paper that she paid $672, plus $16 in booking fees, for four tickets for tomorrow's show for herself, her husband, daughter and a friend.

'ECSTATIC'

While acknowledging that the seats are not the best, she said she is still "completely ecstatic and overjoyed".

"I still cannot believe I am going. I had been moping around... thinking my friends will get to go but I could not, but now I am over the moon.

"It was amazing as it took me just 10 minutes to buy the tickets online.

"It might be because I was on the website at 12.50pm," said Mrs Dias, who learnt of the extra tickets going on sale through Live Nation Lushington's Facebook page.

The initial 100,000 tickets - ranging from $78 to $268, plus $298 for VIP tickets - for the two showshad sold out quickly last November.

On March 17, Live Nation Taiwan made tickets for Coldplay's concert in Taiwan on April 11 available on Sistic to cater to Singapore fans who had missed out.

They were priced at $300 and $350.