$20,000 worth of Ice seized at Woodlands Checkpoint
A total of 208g of blue-coloured Ice was seized at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) yesterday.
The drugs, estimated to be worth more than $20,000, were in a Malaysian-registered car that arrived at the checkpoint at 8pm. A 23-year-old Malaysian woman was behind the wheel.
An ICA officer discovered a bundle containing the drugs inside the rear passenger seat cup holder.
The woman was arrested and the case was handed over to the CNB.
In their statement, ICA and CNB said: "The Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands." - THE STRAITS TIMES