$20,000 worth of Ice seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

A total of 208g of blue-coloured Ice was seized at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) yesterday.

The drugs, estimated to be worth more than $20,000, were in a Malaysian-registered car that arrived at the checkpoint at 8pm. A 23-year-old Malaysian woman was behind the wheel.

An ICA officer discovered a bundle containing the drugs inside the rear passenger seat cup holder.

The woman was arrested and the case was handed over to the CNB.