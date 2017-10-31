26 injured as lorry rear-ends lorry crane in Tuas

SCDF personnel had to use a hydraulic spreader to extricate two trapped victims.

Twenty-six people ended up in hospital yesterday morning after a lorry rear-ended a lorry crane in Tuas.

The incident happened at the junction of Tuas Crescent and Tuas South Avenue 5 at about 6.30am. Singapore Civil Defence Force officers who arrived at the scene had to use a hydraulic spreader to extricate two trapped victims.

The Straits Times understands that the accident happened as the lorry was on its usual route to a work site in Tuas.

The 26 injured were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Bangladeshi worker Kaliyamoorthy, 41, told ST that he was driving the lorry when it rear-ended the lorry crane.

He said that he hit the brakes at the traffic light, but the vehicle did not stop in time and crashed into the lorry crane.

Mr Kaliyamoorthy, who has been with South Forward Construction for four years, said: "I don't know how it happened. I was shocked and scared."

Company director Han Jia Yuan, 46, said that the firm was registered in 2010 and this was the first time such an accident had happened.

Mr Han said that compensation for the accident will be covered by insurance.

He said: "No one hopes for an accident to happen. We tell and remind (the workers) to observe safety rules and drive a safe distance but sometimes, mistakes can happen."

Mr Han declined to comment on his workers' injuries, except to say that most of them were all right and some may be fit enough to start work today.

ST understands that the workers are from China, Bangladesh, India and Myanmar.

Twenty-two of the workers have been discharged. One has been hospitalised, while three are under observation.