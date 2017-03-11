26 women arrested in Orchard Road for vice

Twenty-six women were on Friday (March 10) arrested for their involvement in prostitution-related activities in the Orchard Road area.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the women, aged between 19 and 49, in a four-hour operation, the police said in a news release on Saturday (March 11).



Under the Women’s Charter, any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed for a maximum of five years and a maximum fine of $10,000 if convicted.



The police said they will “continue to take tough enforcement action against vice-related activities and those who engage in such activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law”.



Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.



- THE STRAITS TIMES