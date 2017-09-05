3 applications received for Malay Community Certificate

The stage is set for a possible contest in the reserved election later this month, with three Malays submitting applications to run for the presidency and the Elections Department (ELD) yesterday confirming the number of Malay contenders who applied to stand in the election, after the deadline at 5pm.

The trio are former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob, 63; Second Chance Properties chief executive Salleh Marican, 67; and Bourbon Offshore Asia Pacific chairman Farid Khan, 62.

They submitted applications for a certificate of eligibility and a community certificate, which are required to contest the election, last month.

The ELD said it also received two other applications, which will be rejected. They are from private-hire driver Shirwin Eu, 34, who applied for a Chinese community certificate, and former private tutor Ooi Boon Ewe, 76, who declared in his application that he did not consider himself a member of the Chinese, Malay, Indian or other minority communities.

In the coming days, the Presidential Elections Committee will scrutinise the applications by Madam Halimah, Mr Salleh and Mr Farid and decide who qualifies to run for the presidency. It has up to Sept 12, the eve of Nomination Day. - THE STRAITS TIMES

