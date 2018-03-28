3 men charged for hurting, verbally abusing SCDF paramedics

Both Adi Wijaya and Hamza Mohamed lbrahim (above) are due to appear in court on April 3.

Three men were charged yesterday in separate cases of hurting and verbal abuse against paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Singaporean Hamza Mohamed Ibrahim, 50, was charged on two counts.

He allegedly used criminal force and abusive language on paramedic Mohammad Ika Khairuz'zaman Mohammad Shah on Dec 18 last year at Fragrance Hotel in Wishart Road.

He allegedly pushed the paramedic on his chest once, uttered words including a Malay vulgarity several times and also told him "I can kill you".

He is out on bail of $5,000 and is due to appear in court again on April 3.

Indonesian Adi Wijaya, 31, was charged on one count of using criminal force on a public servant.

He is accused of kicking paramedic Ridzwan Rahmad once on his right thigh at a taxi stand in Clarke Quay on Sept 30 last year. He is out on bail of $3,000 and will return to court on April 3.

Another Singaporean, Lee Boon Chong, 47, was charged on one count of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant. He is accused of hitting SCDF paramedic Whitney Luo Lilian in the neck. He is now in remand at the Institute of Mental Health and will be back in court on April 10.