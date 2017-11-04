3 men dead in 2 crashes

Witnesses said they saw damaged helmets and blood near the accident along the Marina Coastal Expressway.

It was a deadly day on the roads here yesterday as two separate accidents in 12 hours left three men dead.

The first happened along the Marina Coastal Expressway before the Central Boulevard exit at around 5.10am.

A 33-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The other motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, sustained injuries and was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

The two are understood by The Straits Times to be off-duty police officers, who worked together at the Bukit Timah Neighbourhood Police Centre.

A video circulating online showed several vehicles on the left-most lane, along with emergency vehicles and police officers at the scene.

In the video, a police officer can also be seen examining a scrambler motorcycle.

Eyewitnesses told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that they saw damaged helmets and blood at the scene.

Later that day, an accident involving a lorry and a black van along Mandai Road near the Seletar Expressway junction left two men dead.

Photos circulating online showed the van, with its front smashed in, behind the lorry on the leftmost lane, which was cordoned off with traffic cones.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident along Mandai Road, towards Yishun, at 4.40pm.

"Two men in their 20s were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," said a spokesman.

Police said the deceased are the van driver, a 29-year-old, and a 25-year-old passenger from the lorry.

Investigations into both accidents are ongoing.

Yesterday morning's accident comes six months after 29-year-old traffic police officer Nadzrie Matin died in a traffic accident along Serangoon Road while patrolling on his motorcycle. The 52-year-old driver of the other vehicle was arrested for a negligent act causing the death of Staff Sergeant Nadzrie.