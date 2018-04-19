30 oBikes found at Choa Chu Kang bus stop

At a bus stop at the end of Old Choa Chu Kang Road, around 30 dusty oBikes are parked.

A man working nearby, whowanted to be known only as Mr Liang, told The New Paper that the bikes have been there for about half a year.

The bus stop, which is near the Choa Chu Kang Hindu cemetery, is served only by bus service 405, which operates from 7am to 5pm during selected festive periods, such as Hari Raya, Deepavali and Qing Ming.

In response to TNP's queries, Mr Tim Phang, general manager of oBike Singapore, said the company is aware of the bikes, and has been "actively managing the supply of bikes in the area".

He said the on-ground operations team has been making trips to Choa Chu Kang every day since December to collect unused bicycles.

They are retrieving faulty bicycles for repair and redeploying the remainder to MRT stations and bus stops.

They are also working with NParks to remove bicycles and obstructions along the Pang Sua Park Connector as well as in other parts of Choa Chu Kang.

Said Mr Phang: "We've made real strides in that area and while it's not perfect yet, it will remain an area of focus for us."

In March, the Land Transport Authority announced a licensing scheme for bike-sharing operators that it hopes will tackle the problem of indiscriminate parking.

Under the scheme, operators must, among other things, remove indiscriminately parked bikes in a timely fashion or face penalties.

Mr Phang said oBike is "committed to working closely with the authorities, to educate Singaporeans on cycling etiquette and social graciousness".