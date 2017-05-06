300 job vacancies at start-up fair

Jobseekers can look forward to an estimated 300 job vacancies at a start-up career fair on Tuesday.

Organised by Startup Jobs Asia and the National University of Singapore (NUS) Entrepreneurship Society, the Startup Career and Internship Fair 2017 will be held at the Shaw Foundation Alumni House from noon to 7pm.

Mr Ben Chew, 42, founder of Startup Jobs Asia, told The New Paper that while start-ups may have their own offline recruitment drives, having more than 20 start-ups at one venue will attract a lot more jobseekers.

"They will get a glimpse of all the different offerings the start-ups have at one shot, whether it is fintech, e-commerce or travel," he said.

The organisers expect 40 to 50 start-ups, such as Honest Bee, KKday, PolicyPal and 99.co, to be at the fair.

Miss Jasmine Liao, 23, marketing and communications manager of Spare Parts 3D, a 3D printing company, said: "NUS is a sufficient talent pool for young start-up players in a wide variety of fields. It is a win-win fair worth paying attention to."

One of the companies that will be setting up a booth is local start-up Igloohome, which develops smart locks and now has clients in the US, Japan, Australia and Malaysia.

The company, which turns two this July, has two vacancies for full-timers with mid-range experience in hardware engineering and front-end development to help with its app.

Ms Juliana Lim, head of talent networking at SGInnovate, which helped reach out to its start-ups to participate in the fair, said: "We want to be supporting deep tech start-ups and ambitious talent to make this happen - many of whom would be exploring possibilities at Startup Jobs Asia."

The public can register for free at www.startupjobs.asia/startupcareerfair before noon on Tuesday.

The first 200 registrants will get to network with the start-ups.