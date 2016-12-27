30,000 say farewell to Tanjong Pagar railway station

More than 30,000 people turned up to bid farewell to Tanjong Pagar Railway Station on Christmas, reported Shin Min Daily News. The station, which had been open to all on public holidays for the last few years, will be closed for re-development.

On Sunday, there were musical performances and a Christmas market to entertain visitors, who could also make a donation to the Community Chest and hop onto a train that took them around the station.

The station will be closed till 2025 for the construction of the Cantonment MRT station on the Circle Line. When the new MRT station is complete, the heritage building will be used as a community building first, and later, it will be part of the Greater Southern Waterfront.