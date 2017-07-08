$30k lesson to fry Armenian Street kway teow

Fans of Armenian Street char kway teow can learn how to cook it from one of the sons of the original hawker, the late Mr Tan Chong Chia, who was affectionately known as Lao Chen.

His youngest son, Mr Tan Boon Teck, 49, is ready to teach anyone who is willing to pay $30,000 to $50,000 for the privilege.

He says it will take about a month to learn the proper wok frying techniques from him.

But there is a catch.

Mr Tan Boon Teck says he will be supplying the secret sauces and ingredients so apprentices who go on to start their own stalls will not know the family's secret recipe for the fried rice noodle dish.

CANCER

He hopes that the person he teaches will open another stall under the family brand's name.

Apprentices who are interested can discuss the cost and further terms and conditions with him and his brother.

He says he wants to impart his skills to someone because he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in May and hopes that his offer will raise some money for his cancer treatment.

Mr Tan Boon Teck's father opened the first fried kway teow stall at the corner of Armenian and Loke Yew streets in 1949.

It became very popular for its si hum kway teow (fried kway teow with cockles) but dropped off the radar after being forced to close in 2001 when the coffee shop the stall was housed in was demolished to make way for urban redevelopment.

In 2011, the eldest of the four brothers, Mr Tan Boon Kiat, 60, reopened Armenian Street Char Kway Teow at Block 303, Anchorvale Link in Sengkang, using his father's recipe.

The Tan family then opened one more stall at the Tampines Roundmarket and Food Centre in 2013 and another in Sin Ming Road the next year.

The Sin Ming Road branch, which Mr Tan Boon Teck managed, is now closed owing to his medical condition.

Interested apprentices should call Ms Cindy Tan, daughter of Mr Tan Boon Kiat, on 9851-3725 for more information.